Lxandra's 'Glide' Is A Real Pop Dream

Finnish pop riser Lxandra has shared her new single 'Glide'.

The songwriter hails from tiny island of Suomenlinna, a small settlement off the coast of Helsinki that actually doubles as a fortress.

Last year's divine 'Another Lesson Learned' EP was the perfect introduction, with Lxandra now ready to take her next step.

Incoming single 'Glide' is a real pop dream, the sound of someone bringing their immense talent into focus.

Written some two years ago, it's had to wait to find the appropriate place within Lxandra's life, a song she had to become worthy off.

Melodically astute and lyrically cutting, it's about simply letting go.

Lxandra comments...

"'Glide' is the kind of song that just came out very quickly and easily. I wrote it in LA about two years ago. It’s about that feeling when you don’t know where something is going and it’s maybe not good for you but at that moment you just let it be and go with it, just glide..."

Tune in now.

