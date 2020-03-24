Lxandra's 'Careful What I Dream Of' Is A Bold Step

Finnish pop riser Lxandra has shared her potent new single 'Careful What I Dream Of'.

The release seems to balance each of her influences perfectly, fusing pop elements with a touch of the classic.

There's that alluring smoky Amy Winehouse style vocals, with a dash of Sia in there, too, with Lxandra driving into fresh areas of exploration.

A song about being on the edge, she comments: "sometimes falling for an idea of something, can be dangerous."

Lxandra adds: "I feel like this is the right time to put it out cos of the weird and scary situation the world is in. Lately I’ve lost myself in my own worlds a lot more than usual to run away from the hard truth we’re all facing at the moment."

"I directed the visual myself, I wanted to give the song new levels and meaning. The video is a peek into the bigger visual story I’m creating for the album."

Tune in now.

