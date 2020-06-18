Luz Excels With New Single 'we'll be fine'

Irish newcomer Luz has shared her new single 'we'll be fine'.

The songwriter made her debut with 'i'm lonely', a sterling piece of fizzing melody with a poignant overtone.

Since then, she's hit the studio, working in Dublin and London alongside producer JMAC.

New single 'we'll be fine' is the result, a potent return that broadens and deepens her approach.

Out now, it's a pristine return, a powerful example of young talent coming into focus.

She explains...

"I wrote we’ll be fine at a point in my life where all I needed was for someone to tell me that everything would be OK. As mine and many others’ feelings of uncertainty have resurfaced during this time, it felt only natural to release this as the second single."

"It has always been a shoulder to me & I hope that it serves a purpose to others in the same way that it has done for me."

Tune in now.

