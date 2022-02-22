Lutalo's 'Call It In' Offers Quiet Revelation

Vermont based musician Lutalo has shared quietly persuasive new single 'Call It In'.

The songwriter recently completed dates in support of Big Thief, after being personally invited on the road by Adrianne Lenker, and counts Whitney amongst their supporters.

One listen to 'Call It In' and it's easy to see why - a bold voice, but operating within a minimalist framework, they use lyrics to raise key questions.

Softly melodic while retaining its mysteries, 'Call It In' is an intriguing track, born from self-admitted "existential questioning".

Lutalo comments: "I wanted to capture what it feels like to be a twenty-something in this time period, reflecting on our relationship with technology, the internet, relationships, world governments, housing... all while discovering what it means to be an adult and how our definition of what that looks like begins to shift. The vision I have for this project is not so much genre-based as it is sound-based, and that sound is just a reflection of me. I didn’t want any boundaries because I’m not trying to replicate anything that’s come before, I only want to be adding to music in some way."

The song itself began almost as a form of stream of consciousness, with Lutalo explaining: "This song follows a stream of thought I have rolling internally. Wrestling with two waves of thought, one recognising the personal expectation of being a mature and put together adult in the vision of our culture, and the other questioning if any of those thoughts even have a base to stand on in a changing world."

Photo Credit: Keegan Burckhard

