LUNARCODE Share Righteous New Track 'The Light'

Los Angeles group LUNARCODE have shared their new single 'The Light'.

The band formed during the pandemic, a group of like-minds coming together in 2020 to find some kind of meaning.

Achieving truth through unity, LUNARCODE tap into the Los Angeles rock lineage, while offering something new in the process.

Their album 'Stories Untold' represents two years of work, accomplished in some of the most trying times imaginable.

Rather than sink into the darkness, though, LUNARCODE have learned to move towards the light, something they channel on their new single.

Out now, it's a bruising yet soulful piece of rock music, with the band attempting to channel the energy of the BLM movement.

We're able to share the video, which you can check out below.

- - -