Lunar Vacation's 'Shrug' Is Adorable

Atlanta's Lunar Vacation have shared their new single 'Shrug'.

The band hail from Atlanta, Georgia, a college city with a sprawling network of DIY communities.

Crafting adorable indie pop songs that sit defiantly left of centre, Lunar Vacation have crafted a strong local buzz with their deeply independent songwriting.

Signed to the always-fantastic Keeled Scales imprint, 'Shrug' is Lunar Vacation's introductory message.

Potent guitar lines wrapped around some emphatic vocals, 'Shrug' is an adorable indie pop song that strikes home with its vital message.

Songwriter Grace Repasky shares...

“I look back now and realise that this song was a pivotal moment in delving into self-identity and ultimately identifying as a non-binary person. The more I tried to fit into a box, the more I felt out of place. Reconstructing thinking patterns and unlearning a binary outlook is a lifelong journey, and I think ‘Shrug’ is a documented beginning for me.”

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Violet Teegardi

