Luna Bay Chart Their Progression On Slick New Single 'Silence'

Indie risers Luna Bay seem to be winning fans at every turn.

The band's potent live shows bristle with energy, a precocious ambition that runs through each song, each moment.

Radio 1's own Huw Stephens is smitten, while we previously posted an early single by the band.

So, we're glad to be able to premiere new single 'Silence', another sign of their upcoming EP.

The song itself seems to chart their progression - the production is slicker, the performance itself more confident - while also tying in nicely to the band's personal lives.

Fans are bound to adore it, an unashamedly addictive indie song with pop tendencies and a killer chorus.

Tune in now.

