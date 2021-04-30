LUMP - Laura Marling, Mike Lindsay - Announce New LP 'Animal'

LUMP - Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay - will release new album 'Animal' on July 30th.

The duo released their debut as LUMP back in 2018, but reconvened at points in 2020 to work on fresh material.

New album 'Animal' was recorded at Lindsay's studio in Margate, and life by the sea influence its artistry.

“Waves go in circles of seven, so I started to write all the music in seven form,” he explains in a press note. Comrade-at-arms Laura Marling adds: “But the thing is pulling out the rhyming pattern in the tracks that were written in 7/4 was very difficult for my brain to get my head around...”

A record seemingly informed by “a theme of hedonism... of desires running wild”, the new LP finds the group taking on a life of its own.

“We created LUMP as a sort of persona and an idea and a creature,” says Lindsay. “Through LUMP we find our inner animal, and through that animal we travel into a parallel universe.”

The title song is online now, alongside news of actual, proper tour dates - truly, nature is healing...

Check out 'Animal' below.

LUMP will play the following shows:

August

31 Manchester Gorilla

September

2 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

3 Bristol Trinity

5 Brighton Patterns

6 London Scala

