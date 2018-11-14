Lula Miranda's' 'Cherry Kiss' Is A Taut Pop Statement

Lula Miranda's pop vision refuses to obey international boundaries.

Born in Los Angeles but with Italian and Spanish heritage, she's currently based in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

This incredible talent imbues each release with real potency, and recently flew across the Atlantic to focus on her second record.

Working at London's historic Abbey Road studios, producer Christian Wright helped to bring her vision to life.

New cut 'Cherry Kiss' is a bold return, a taut pop statement that deals with a classic theme: relationship trouble, and how love can conquer everything.

Buoyant, brisk, and incredibly catchy, 'Cherry Kiss' is perfectly executed, matching elements of R&B and even subtle rock influences to her pop template.

She explains...

'Cherry Kiss' talks about that magical physical connection that is stronger than everything and anything. I wrote this song at a moment where my relationship was going through a tough time but I knew deep inside I had to fight for it. Even during the hardest times, love keeps you together.

Tune in now.

