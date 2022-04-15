Lukewarmdaily96 Is At His Most Exposed On 'Hit The Hay'

Cork songwriter Lukewarmdaily96 has shared new single 'Hit The Hay'.

An artist who revels in subtlety, Lukewarmdaily96's striking poetic touch is aligned to personal evocation.

Worth aligning alongside such songwriters as Elliot Smith, for example, or even Alex G, his indie-flecked arrangements are shot through with tenderness.

Out now, 'Hit The Hay' unfurls like Spring sunshine, the softness of his touch belying the lyrical sincerity.

A song about being consumed with love, 'Hit The Hay' is framed with darkness, but also survival.

He comments...

“We have a remarkable ability of ignoring red flags when in the pursuit of being loved. Whether it be friends, family or romantic relationships, we often convince ourselves to stay. When being loved seems rare, we would rather endure abuse than cast ourselves out loveless in the cold. ‘Hit The Hay’ is about leaving, a concept that gives the song an overall sense of melancholic relief.”

“It was recorded at around 2am in my bedroom and this is truly a compliment to the overall sonic sound and emotion that was captured accordingly. Presented with vulnerable lyrics through close mic’d recordings, there is a quality achieved which expresses the conflicted feelings of finally parting and moving away.”

Tune in now.