Luke Wylde + Rhea Robertson Combine On 'Save Yourself'

Luke Wylde and Rhea Robertson link on new single 'Save Yourself' - tune in now.

The two operate in different spheres, yet share much in common, using music as a means to tease out their innermost feelings.

Luke Wylde is a producer and DJ, someone who group on hip-hop before soaking up elements of house and techno.

Rhea Robertson's background, however, is a little different - a pensive, almost minimalist songwriter, her highly personal approach is hewn from an innate originality.

Rhea shares: “The song explains the thought process when you’re down and out, when you stop pretending you’re ok, when you allow yourself to feel exactly how you’re feeling because it’s the only way to truly save yourself.”

Tune in now.