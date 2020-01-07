Luke Wild's 'Easier To Lie' Is A Bold, Enriching Offering

Luke Wild is the son of a pastor, someone who has always known the impact that words can have.

Growing up as a skate kid in Tampa, Florida, him and his friends would play music while they pulled off tricks, soaking up underground punk and left-field rap in the process.

His voice, though, defies categorisation. Soulful but with the rawness of rock music, he's able to lean on those adolescent influences while steering his art into fresh dimensions.

Snapped up by Terrible Records, new EP 'Easier To Lie' emerged in the weeks and months after Luke Wild moved to Los Angeles.

Songs that speak vividly about enacting change in your life, and the loneliness that can accompany this, it's a bold, evocative project from an explosive talent.

Co-produced by Danny Parra, 'Easier To Lie' is a project that works on a multitude of levels. He comments:

“There's a little bit of a melancholy to it, but there's also an energy and anger, because I was sleeping on my manager's couch, and I would wake up one day, and my car would be towed, or someone broke in my car, and stole my guitar the first week. Just life and classic LA shit, funny artist stories. And then Danny [Parra] would call me at 1am and be like, ‘Get over here,’ because he’d have extra studio time, and we would work on my record till five.”

Luke is ready to share the gorgeous title track, so assured and propulsive in its surging, driving rhythm.

The visuals are self-directed, while lyrically he analyses the difficulties in finding true self-expression. He comments:

“‘Easier to Lie’ is about the difficulty of expressing oneself honestly, and how with people it is often easier to tell them what they want to hear instead of disclosing how you feel. There is a tension between wanting to be honest, and wanting to ‘keep the peace” so to speak.”

Tune in now.

'Easier To Lie' EP will be released on September 18th.

Photo Credit: jD Pankiw

