Luke Marzec's 'Saturday Went By Too Fast' Is A Coy Salute To The Weekend

Luke Marzec has always done whatever it takes to get his music out into the world.

Financing the release of his debut EP by working part-time in his local pizzeria, he's always aimed to make his message heard.

New single 'Saturday Went By Too Fast' is a case in point. Amid the jazz-leaning arrangement and his own vocal dexterity lies a tale most of us can relate to.

Out this week, the single is about hedonism and regret, about meeting someone special but being too drawn into the lifestyle to grab your chance.

A song that is bittersweet in tone, Luke Marzec still manages to strike a celebratory note, as if cheering on the contradictions inherent in his hedonism.

We've got first play, with the songwriter noting...

'Saturday Went By Too Fast' is simple, it’s about trying to get a girl's number at a club, but being too distracted by the night's booze, music and drugs to get anywhere with it.

Tune in now.