Luke Baron Share Electro-Pop Jammer 'Summer Of '83 (Call Me By Your Name)'

Meet Nashville alt-pop poly-hyphenate Luke Baron.

A potent voice, his electronic pop template fuses digital melodies with a human touch, a nagging sense of melancholy rooted in his restless life.

New single 'Summer Of '83 (Call Me By Your Name)' - order it HERE - lands in a few hours, but we've got first look.

Vivid electro-pop, the finely finessed production is set against a deluxe vocal from the American star-in-waiting.

Blessed with that infectious chorus, it seems to build and build, a supple slice of digi-pop that refuses to be hemmed in by labels.

Tune in now.

