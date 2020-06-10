Luke Abbott's 'Ames Window' Is A "Wild And Amorphous Cloud"

Luke Abbott has shared his startling new track 'Ames Window'.

The electronic artist's new album 'Translate' is incoming, due for release on November 20th through Border Community.

New track 'Ames Window' steers the composer's music in a fresh direction, wisps of sound that coalesce before dispersing, leaving exotic vapor trails behind.

A piece that builds and collapses in an intricate, highly organic fashion, 'Ames Window' comes equipped with a dazzling new video.

Luke Abbott explains...

"'Ames Window' is an indulgent improvised modular synth track. It reminded me of the Ames window optical illusion because it has this spinning, disorientating quality. I like music that is very freeform, and this track is like a wild and amorphous cloud that’s constantly turning itself inside out."

Tune in now.

'Translate' will be released on November 20th.

