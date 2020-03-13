Luke Abbott Shares New Track 'Earthship'

Luke Abbott has shared his new track 'Earthship' in full.

The producer will release new LP 'Translate' on October 30th, his first solo album in six years.

Released on Border Community, the record is teased by a track the electronic musician refers to as "magical".

There's certainly a sense of the other-worldly at play, while the sonic palette produces a few surprises - not least the treated guitar.

He comments...

"Of all the tracks I recorded for this album, 'Earthship' felt the most magical when it happened. I wasn't planning on using the guitar when we started the sessions, but it was just sitting there, so when I started playing this doomy slow thing it just felt right to hit the guitar a few times."

"We had these microphones setup outside the studio picking up street noise and on this track we ended up with some radio and children going past. I couldn't hear those bits when I was playing it, but when we brought the faders up to check the take there were all these sounds that had magically arrived and fit into the track perfectly."

"The track feels like flying through space, so I named it 'Earthship' as a nod to Buckminster Fuller's Operating Manual For Spaceship Earth. An Earthship is also a type of passive eco home, built of recycled materials."

Luke Abbott handles the visuals himself - tune in below.

