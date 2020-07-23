Luke Abbott Announces New Album 'Translate'

Luke Abbott will release new album 'Translate' on October 30th.

The new move represents the electronic musician's first album of new material in some six years, and it comes from a lengthy process of re-engaging with creative methodologies.

Out on October 30th via Border Community, the record is trailed by the bold approach rendered by new single 'Kagen Sound'.

The piece incorporates the Korg Monopoly, a cornerstone of Luke's work on the record, and presents itself as a kind of puzzle, a sonic unlocking.

He comments...

"'Kagen Sound' is one of the simpler tracks on the record, it's based around the Korg Monopoly, which is one of my favourite sounding synths."

"The track is named after an American puzzle box maker, he makes the most incredibly intricate wooden puzzle boxes. I've been interested in puzzle boxes since I saw Hellraiser when I was about 11 years old, maybe I shouldn't have seen that film so young. To me the track feels like a a huge opening in the earth, like a cosmic doorway, which is why it's the opening track on the album."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.