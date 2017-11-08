Lui Peng Entices On New Pop Wonder 'No Rush'

At the age of just nine years old Lui Peng moved from China to London.

Forever navigating two worlds, the young musician began writing songs to spell out his identity, a 21st century fusion of influences.

New single 'No Rush' comes as Lui surges into fresh climes, racking up millions of streams online while still working independently.

Gossamer R&B with a heavenly chorus, the slinky piano notes that counterpoint the gilded electronics make for something wholly beautiful.

Lui explains: "'No Rush' is a song that tries to look at the world from a perspective where time is abundant. A concept that often gets lost inside the stresses of everyday life."

Tune in now.

