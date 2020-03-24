Lucy Rose Shares 'Question It All', 'White Car'

Lucy Rose has shared her new songs 'Question It All' and 'White Car'.

The songwriter released a full album last year, before launching her own label.

New releases 'Question It All' and 'White Car' was penned as 2019 drew to a close, with Lucy initially intending to use them at her London Barbican show.

Something didn't quite feel right, but quarantine has sparked a resurgence of interest in these twin projects.

She explains: "It was only while in lockdown that I revisited these two new songs and I heard them in a completely different way. The fact that they weren’t so on the nose lyrically, the abstract quality of the music really helped me escape my own thoughts and I enjoyed them as pieces of music. I felt connected to them musically and lyrically, it’s almost like a whole different meaning came to life."

"Also during this uncertain and worrying time, I’ve often wondered if there is anything I can do to help. With my own worries and wobbles I didn’t feel up to do a live stream or putting myself out into the world too much, it would be an added stress but I thought maybe these two songs would maybe help someone out there."

"The big difference musically from what I’ve last done is that the drums are back! And for the first time ever I’ve been brave enough play them myself which was a lot of fun."

Out now, you can listen to 'Question It All' and 'White Car' below.

