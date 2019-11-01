Lucy Rose Announces New Album 'No Words Left'

Lucy Rose is set to release her new album 'No Words Left' later in the year.

The new record lands on March 22nd, following extensive sessions in Brighton last year with producer Tim Bidwell.

She comments: "Sincerity really is the key to this record. It’s my truth. Sincerity is the truth of a person, not just the good but the bad: the flaws, the realness, which can never be ‘perfect’. This album reflects the reality of my life, the toughness life throws at you, and for a period of time it did become too much for me to handle alone."

"I could try to explain more about each song but in all honesty, I can’t particularly remember writing them, the feeling being too strong and too big for me to comprehend. But songs came out and through writing them and working through my thoughts I saw the truth lying in front of me and a way to move forward."

"I always hope my music would be a comfort to someone, however this record may not be the easiest listen. But it’s in its discomfort I believe a different form of comfort can be found. I’m certain of it."

New song 'Conversation' aired on 6Music a few hours ago - a gorgeous, palatial return, it finds Lucy Rose in full grasp of her artistry.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Lucy Rose shows click HERE.

