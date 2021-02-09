Lucy Gooch Cuts Into The Past With 'Ash And Orange'

Lucy Gooch has shared her beautiful new piece 'Ash And Orange'.

The composer is lauded for her hypnotic work, with those endlessly looping variations conjuring something otherworldly.

Engaging with fresh equipment has altered her approach, with Lucy also citing recordings of womenâ€™s choirs from the 1930â€™s as a pivotal influence.

Now signed to Fire Recordings, these element come together on new release 'Ash And Orange'.

A song in two parts, it engages with "a kind of breakdown" as long-hidden emotions are finally unleashed. She comments:

"I was trying to write a story in two parts: the beginning is about an everyday personâ€™s hidden emotional life, their ruminating thoughts; and then it moves into a more expressive second part, which I see as a kind of breakdown, an outpouring of emotions that have been buried for a long time."

"I used a new instrument on this - a Prophet 6 - and its arrival altered my approach to making. It has a kind of resonance that leads me in new directions, so Iâ€™ve found myself exploring songwriting more freely..."

Waves of sound flow out of the speakers, with 'Ash And Orange' carrying a head, enveloping sense of atmosphere.Â

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://lucygooch.bandcamp.com/track/ash-and-orange" href="https://lucygooch.bandcamp.com/track/ash-and-orange">Ash and Orange by lucy gooch</a>

Photo Credit: Richard Luxton

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â