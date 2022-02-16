Lucy Feliz Charms With New Single 'Forget Me Nots'

Lucy Feliz has shared her new single 'Forget Me Nots'.

The Brighton songwriter explores space and feeling on her new track, ushered out into the world by Scottish-based tastemaker imprint OK Pal Records.

Out now, it's a gorgeous listen, with those shimmering guitar lines interwoven around a hushed, semi-spoken vocal.

Producer Theo Verney renders a marbled effect, with 'Forget Me Nots' augmented by some subtle but striking elements - the heavenly backing vocals, for example, or the persuasive pull of the drums.

Lucy explains...

“I often find myself balancing on the fence between active and passive thoughts. And the past couple of years have made me super aware of the small scenes happening in the background that make up the bigger picture; like feeling relieved for the ground when the rain comes, the efficiency of the postman snaking up and down the street, taking time to make time, and not having any real control... the world can change at any moment and we just have to ride it out.”

“As much as I’ve felt ‘controlled’ by systematic rules and changes, it’s been quite freeing being able to dissociate from the seriousness of that, and let go in such a passive way.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jo Baston

