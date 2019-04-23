Lucy Dacus Shares Poignant New Cut 'My Mother & I'

Lucy Dacus has shared poignant new song 'My Mother & I' - tune in now.

The songwriter launched her 2019 song cycle earlier in the year, a series of one off releases centred around holidays.

US Independence Day, Springsteen’s Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s will be covered, with Lucy Dacus set to welcome Taurus Season and US Mother’s Day.

'My Mother & I' is a sparse but emphatically emotive song, a painstakingly constructed piece that focusses on the link between mother and daughter, but also the struggle women have to retain ownership over body image.

She comments: “Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialisation and context. We - daughters, and all children - easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love.”

“This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day. I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women - how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.”

Catch Lucy Dacus at the following shows:

June

5 London EartH

6 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

10 Nottingham Bodega

11 Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

12 Manchester YES

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weinberg

