Lucy Dacus Shares Lyrically Devastating New Song 'Brando'

Lucy Dacus has shared her new song 'Brando' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Home Video' is out on June 25th, and the previews illustrate the continuing growth of her artistry.

New song 'Brando' is lyrically devastating, with Lucy Dacus picking through old memories, attempting to move past them.

Poised and delicate, the song "refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed..."

"He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life."

The sense of detachment brings up some devastating couplets, with Lucy Dacus singing: "You called me cerebral / I didn't know what you meant / But now I do. Would it have killed you / to call me pretty instead?"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

- - -