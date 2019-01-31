Lucy Dacus Launches Holiday-Themed Song Series

Lucy Dacus has launched a new holiday-themed song series with a new Valentine's themed drop.

The songwriter recently took part in the boygenius project, working alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Returning to solo duties Lucy Dacus has introduced a new holiday-themed song series, simply titled '2019'.

It opens with a Valentine's Day inspired song, with 'La Vie En Rose' finding the American artist updating the Edith Piaf original.

Moving between French and English, it seems to rejoice in the inspiration love can provide. Lucy Dacus explains:

“From the first time I heard it, I thought ‘La Vie En Rose’ was a perfect song. Hearing it, I knew that, one day, I would fall in love.”

“I want someone to listen to this while running at top speed to the doorstep of the person they adore, ready to profess their deep, undying love. (PS, there’s a longer story about singing this song as a duet with my middle school janitor, but it is not concise).”

Tune in now.

