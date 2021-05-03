Lucy Dacus Has Released 'Thumbs' And It Is Worth The Wait

Lucy Dacus has released her fan-favourite song 'Thumbs'.

The songwriter wrote the song in 15 minutes during a trip to Nashville, with both the words and melody spilling out of her.

Becoming a key part of her live shows, she has always been reluctant to release the song, preferring to live with it for a while.

Now she's finally released 'Thumbs', and it's worth the wait - an intense piece of storytelling that skirts profound truths.

One of her strongest vocal performances to date, the spartan aesthetic that underpins 'Thumbs' makes room for subtle synth lines and a mellotron.

The long wait for 'Thumbs' even sparked its own Twitter feed - now online, it's something to spend time with, and truly absorb.

Lucy Dacus comments...

"Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick. It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years."

"I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe and Julien encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019. Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I'm grateful for."

Photo Credit: Marin Leong

