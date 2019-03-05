Lucy Dacus Has Covered Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Lucy Dacus has shared a new cover of Phil Collins' classic single 'In The Air Tonight'.

The American artist is busy completing her '2019' EP, a series of songs linked to various holidays and special dates.

A seven track project, highlights include a deft Bruce Springsteen cover for The Boss' own birthday.

Phil Collins receives the Lucy Dacus treatment on this new release, with 'In The Air Tonight' being twisted inside out.

Finding fresh space in a karaoke staple, it somehow manages to be both completely straight-faced while being delivered with a twinkle in its eye.

Lucy says it is “perhaps the best eerie bop of all time, and certainly the best drum fill. The image in the first verse is so unsettling - watching someone watch someone drown without moving to save them. People have wondered if this is something Phil Collins really witnessed, but the song is actually just a manifestation of his anger and frustration about his divorce.”

She adds: “It's tense, dark, and so much fun, as a good Halloween should be. This was the most fun I've ever had in a studio.”

Tune in now.

'2019' EP will be released on November 8th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.