Lucy Dacus Announces New Album 'Home Video'

Lucy Dacus will release new album 'Home Video' on June 25th.

The songwriter delves into her past on the record, pouring over her years in Richmond, Virginia.

Calling the city home for a number of years, Richmond was the songwriter's base for debut album 'No Burden'.

The new record was constructed over a lengthy period of time, with Lucy commenting:

“The past doesn’t change. Even if a memory is of a time I didn’t feel safe, there’s safety in looking at it, in its stability.”

'Home Video' opens with her recently released song 'Thumbs', a song that deals with lingering trauma from her youth.

New song 'Hot & Heavy' is out now, and it's marked by a sense of intentions going awry, only to find something of more merit along the way.

She explains: “I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend, but I realised along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself...”

“So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don't want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn't approve of me now, and that's embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

A full video for 'Hot & Heavy' is online now, a self-directed clip shot in the historic Byrd Theatre in Richmond.

Check it out below.

'Home Video' will be released on June 25th - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.