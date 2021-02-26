Lucky Rose, Jason Walker Distill Optimism On New Song 'Help'

Lucky Rose and Jason Walker have shared their new team-up 'Help'.

The song is about reaching out for help, and allowing yourself to open up in the process - a message we can all resonate with.

Out now, 'Help' is a buoyant, up-lifting slice of pop bedlam, with Lucky Rose and Jason Walker moving side by side in he studio.

Glossy post-Millennial pop that kicks hard when it reaches the chorus, 'Help' punches hard and leaves you with a delirious grin on your face.

The pair comment...

“The song’s about how everybody needs some help sometimes, could be from a friend or a lover or your family. Sometimes you feel like a weak person, but I don't think so. When you need it, you should look for it and people will be happy to help you.”

