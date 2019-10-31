Lucas Nord Duels With Melo On New Single '(Can't Be Myself) Without You'

Multi-talented Scandinavian producer Lucas Nord has shared new single '(Can't Be Myself) Without You'.

Having scooped a Norwegian Grammy in 2019, Lucas entered this year on the crest of a wave, flushed with confidence.

Kicking off fresh projects, he's now largely based in London, filtering his musical heritage - his father was a jazz musician - through a 2k20 lens.

A full EP is incoming, with Lucas Nord teaming up with Stockholm's own Melo on a dazzling new single.

'(Can't Be Myself) Without You' leads the way, a bubbling piece of future pop that is rooted in electronic innovation.

Out now on Physical Presents, you can check it out below.

Lucas Nord will release new EP 'Boy Restless' on September 18th.

