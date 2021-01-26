Lu Wright's 'British Daisy' Is A Slice Of Pop-Edged Soul

London riser Lu Wright makes her debut with 'British Daisy'.

The songwriter's life has been dominated by music, a path that has taken her to the prestigious BIMM institute.

Working on her ideas and refining them in her spare time, she's built a persona that allows soul and pop to intermingle.

Debut EP 'Notes To Self' arrives this Spring, and it's trailed by this blossoming, gorgeous single.

'British Daisy' is about "putting on a brave face", she says, "instead of saying what we mean and acknowledging the fact that we are all fragile..."

A song that fuses inner strength with an awareness of our limitations, 'British Daisy' pushes melody to the fore.

Lu Wright continues: "After being in an unhealthy relationship in which my self-worth was slowly eroding, this song talks through the fight to break out of a bad relationship and the bad habits they leave us with. ‘British Daisy’ speaks of a time where I found myself daydreaming of a life where I was happier, but didn’t have the strength to make it happen."

Tune in now.

Lu Wright will release her debut EP ‘Notes To Self’ on May 2021.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.