LRO's New Film Uses Club Culture To Explore Post-Break Up Healing

Last night London-based DJ and artist LRO debuted her new audio visual project ‘THANK YOU FOR THE PAIN, I NEEDED IT FOR MY ART’ at Stoke Newington’s The Waiting Room.

Centred around a break-up and the healing process that followed, the project incorporates DJing, video and live performance to reflect honestly on a difficult and relatable period in its creator's life.

Backed by a cast of peers and collaborators, LRO says it was important to her to have a real life moment to accompany the digital element of the project that we’re premiering exclusively at Clash.

“If this is a story about healing through connection, the physical presence of the audience and their experience of the performance last night is as much a part of the project as the content released online today,” she says. “It’s easy to get in to expectations of perfection, to filter and edit and then sweat over every mistake.“

“I mean, all of that is still happening. But the live element brings you in to the present, surrounded by people all reacting together and from there it’s harder to ignore the actual energy of it all. There was a real feeling of shared understanding last night. My story is my story is your story, them, this their story too... “

Drawing heavy influence from the UK underground sounds that she grew up on, as well as more recent influences from South Africa and the Caribbean, the project boasts exclusive tracks from Alxndr London, Jords, KeepVibesNear, Di Vincent and Thabo, along with a diverse selection of tracks by kadiata, James Blake, Oscar #Worldpeace, Krs., Y Tribe, Karim Tha Peasant, Sarz, Obongjayar, Children of Zeus, Che Lingo and Odunsi (The Engine).

The mix comes accompanied by a short film inspired by five voice notes that LRO exchanged with her friends during her break-up, each acting as the theme for a different segment of the video: change, self-reflection, retreat, communication and acceptance.

You can stream the mix, and watch the film below…

Words: Grant Brydon

