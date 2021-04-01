L'Rain Signs To Mexican Summer, Shares 'Two Face'

Brooklyn multi-instrumentalist Lâ€™Rain has shared new song 'Two Face'.

Freshly hitched to Mexican Summer, L'Rain will guide her new album 'Fatigue' into the universe this summer.

Out on June 25th, it's trailed by dazzling alt-pop workout 'Two Face', a song that allows her left-field elements to communicate with her nascent melodic flair.

She explains...

"This is a song about a falling out with a friend. The friend was a Gemini, hence the title 'Two Face'. The song is a disjointed imaginary conversation between us. The 'spooky' parts of the song have the most optimistic lyrics, and the 'sunny' parts have the bleakest lyrics." "The song is mostly a reflection on regret, because the dissolution of our friendship was absolutely my fault and it still haunts me."

Playing with light and shade, L'Rain demonstrates the nuance inherent in her work, alongside a willingness to challenge herself.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Swartz

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â