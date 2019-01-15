Loyle Carner's 'You Don't Know' Is Here To Raise The Temperature

Loyle Carner has shared new single 'You Don't Know' - check it out now.

The winter months may be here, but Loyle's sound always has that hint of summer, that positive energy fading through.

New single 'You Don't Know' is online now, and it's here to raise the temperature, with a little help from Rebel Kleff and Kiko Bun.

Rebel Kleff adds the boom-bap production, while Kiko Bun's reggae-tinged flavours bring something new to the mix.

It's an addictive blend, with Loyle's cool-as-hell flow recalling prime Rakim, but with a South London twist:

“Now I only make love if I’m in love. You wasn’t in love then what you think love. Thinking imma hold you on the brink until we sink, what? Fade like a barber, Rather have another drink love...”

The video features all three artists, alongside a guest spot from dub poet (and key Loyle Carner influence) Benjamin Zephaniah.

Tune in now.

