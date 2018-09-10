Loyle Carner's 'Ottolenghi' Is A Low-Key Triumph

Loyle Carner has shared new song 'Ottolenghi' - tune in now.

The rapper has long admitted he is working on new material, the follow up to his rightly celebrated debut.

New cut 'Ottolenghi' has just gone live, and it's a low-key triumph, a moody slow-burner on a jazz tip.

Jordan Rakei aids his return, while the title is of course a reference to the chef - Loyle runs his own cooking school for kids with ADHD.

The video is pretty cool, too, featuring tonnes of visual jokes, including an enormous, over-sized train ticket.

Tune in now.

