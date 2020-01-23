Loyle Carner Shares Madlib Produced Single 'Yesterday'

Loyle Carner has shared his new single 'Yesterday'.

The London rapper's first new music in 2020, it was teased on socials with a series of playful posts by the Mercury nominee.

Out now, 'Yesterday' was ushered out into the world on Radio 1 by Annie Mac, and it's a superb return.

One of Loyle Carner's hardest lyrics, he contrasts the experiences of Black forebears with his own, and wonders what has truly changes.

This fusion of past and present is expertly reflected in the Madlib production, matching skewed samples and dissonant horn lines with that thumping boom-bap beat.

Imbued with the appeal of hip-hop's Golden Age while moving into a fresh space, it's a perfectly weighted collaboration.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Francis Plummer

