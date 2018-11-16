Loyle Carner Has Designed His Own Festive Pizza

Loyle Carner has stepped in to design his own festive pizza.

The Mercury nominated rapper is also a noted cook in his own right, hosting special lessons for kids with ADHD.

Partly inspired by this, the new Christmas Con Carner pizza will be available at London's Yard Sale outlets over the festive period.

Yard Sale’s signature double-fermented dough base will be topped with turkey chilli, mozzarella, and teardrop peppers on a house tomato sauce garnished with cheddar, sour cream, coriander and lime.

Vegetarian diets will also be catered for, with Loyle swapping out the turkey and replacing it with Quorn chilli.

On sale from December 4th to January 8th, £1 from each pizza will be donated to Loyle Carner's cooking school, Chilli Con Carner.

