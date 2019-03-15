Loyle Carner Details New Album 'Not Waving But Drowning'

Loyle Carner has revealed that his new album will be called 'Not Waving, But Drowning'.

The South London rapper's debut LP 'Yesterday's Gone' was a terrific achievement, with Loyle earning both BRIT and Mercury nominations.

Returning with a flurry of new tracks, the rapper has now detailed plans for his second record.

Out on April 19th, 'Not Waving, But Drowning' is - if anything - even more personal than his debut, a nuanced, complex return.

Guests include Jorja Smith, while close collaborator Rebel Kleff is conspicuous in his absence.

'Not Waving, But Drowning' will be released on April 19th. Tracklisting:

1. Dear Jean

2. Angel feat. Tom Misch

3. Ice Water

4. Ottolenghi feat. Jordan Rakei

5. You Don't Know feat. Rebel Kleff & Kiko Bun

6. Still

7. It's Coming Home?

8. Desoleil (Brilliant Corners) feat. Sampha

9. Loose Ends feat. Jorja Smith

10. Not Waving But Drowning

12. Krispy

13. Sail Away (Freestyle)

14. Looking Back

15. Carluccio

16. Dear Ben feat Jean Coyle Larner

