Lowly's 'Stephen' Is An Ode To Genius

Danish group Lowly have shared their hypnotic new single 'Stephen' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Hifalutin' lands on April 12th, and it's set to be followed by a burst of UK headline shows.

New song 'Stephen' is the latest preview to emerge, driven by that angular synth bass line, and vocals that peer into the unknown. Written on the day that Stephen Hawking died, the song explores “contemplation and sadness of what happens to the world when so many genius cells turn off and leave us.”

“If you stick to just what you know, your music, your art or whatever your situation is becomes stagnant”, they say. “And we wouldn’t like to miss out on anything, just because we felt too comfortable.”

Tune in now.

Catch Lowly at the following shows:

May

3 Manchester Gullivers

4 Leeds Live at Leeds

5 Liverpool Liverpool Sound City

6 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

7 London Moth Club

8 Bristol Hy Brasil

