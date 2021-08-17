Low Share Blistering New Song 'More'

Julie Casper Roth directs the video...
Robin Murray
News
17 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 17 · 08 · 2021
0

Low push their sound to ear-bleeding levels on white noise cut 'More'.

The band's new album 'Hey What' is out on September 10th, and it finds the long-running group challenging themselves once again.

New song 'More' is a visceral, distorted piece of music, jarring yet completely engaging in its format.

Julie Casper Roth directs the video, while uses a series of visual metaphors to explore the endless task of dismantling structural oppression.

Focussing in particular on gender biases, it's an intriguing watch - tune in now.

Catch Low at the following shows:

April
25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall
26 Dublin Vicar Street
27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral
28 Brighton St. George's Church
29 London St. John at Hackney Church
30 Bristol Trinity

- - -

Low
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next