Low Share Blistering New Song 'More'

Low push their sound to ear-bleeding levels on white noise cut 'More'.
The band's new album 'Hey What' is out on September 10th, and it finds the long-running group challenging themselves once again.
New song 'More' is a visceral, distorted piece of music, jarring yet completely engaging in its format.
Julie Casper Roth directs the video, while uses a series of visual metaphors to explore the endless task of dismantling structural oppression.
Focussing in particular on gender biases, it's an intriguing watch - tune in now.
Catch Low at the following shows:
April
25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall
26 Dublin Vicar Street
27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral
28 Brighton St. George's Church
29 London St. John at Hackney Church
30 Bristol Trinity
