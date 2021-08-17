Low Share Blistering New Song 'More'

Low push their sound to ear-bleeding levels on white noise cut 'More'.

The band's new album 'Hey What' is out on September 10th, and it finds the long-running group challenging themselves once again.

New song 'More' is a visceral, distorted piece of music, jarring yet completely engaging in its format.

Julie Casper Roth directs the video, while uses a series of visual metaphors to explore the endless task of dismantling structural oppression.

Focussing in particular on gender biases, it's an intriguing watch - tune in now.

Catch Low at the following shows:

April

25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall

26 Dublin Vicar Street

27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral

28 Brighton St. George's Church

29 London St. John at Hackney Church

30 Bristol Trinity

