Low Island Channel An Irresistible Groove With 'Long Answer'

Low Island have shared their colour-soaked new single 'Long Answer' - tune in now.

The four-piece are continually creative, with their new 'Shut Out The Sun' set to land on October 29th.

Moving into a fresh space, Low Island have decided to bring some tropical flair as the UK Autumn settles in.

New single 'Long Answer' is out now, and it carries an irresistible groove amid the band's pop-centric songwriting.

Said to be inspired by Brazilian music and Congolese guitar playing, it finds Low Island continually moving outwards.

Produced by Oli Bayston (Boxed In), it's a real delight, something to raise the fading temperature somewhat.

Low Island explain...

“The lyrics mainly address the person directly, but they also challenge the generation and attitude that have perpetuated a poisonous image of masculinity, which has only served to emotionally stifle and stunt suffering men.”

Tune in now.

Low Island will release 'Shut Out The Sun' on October 29th.

