Low Announce New Album 'HEY WHAT'

Low will release new album 'HEY WHAT' on September 10th.

The much-loved group have achieved an astonishing consistency with their back catalogue, with each album occupying its own realm.

New album 'HEY WHAT' follows its illustrious predecessors - out on September 10th via Sub Pop, it was produced alongside BJ Burton.

Available to pre-order now , Low have also shared their nw single 'Days Like These'.

Opening with choral harmonies tinged in gospel influences, it then moves through spider-like guitar lines into a vein of distortion.

Low's long-time friend Karlos Rene Ayala directs the video, which is a beautiful accompaniment to their empathetic music.

Tune in now.

Catch Low at the following shows:

April

25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall

26 Dublin Vicar Street

27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral

28 Brighton St. George's Church

29 London St. John at Hackney Church

30 Bristol Trinity

Photo Credit: Nathan Keay

- - -