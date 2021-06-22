Low Announce New Album 'HEY WHAT'

Low will release new album 'HEY WHAT' on September 10th.
The much-loved group have achieved an astonishing consistency with their back catalogue, with each album occupying its own realm.
New album 'HEY WHAT' follows its illustrious predecessors - out on September 10th via Sub Pop, it was produced alongside BJ Burton.
Available to pre-order now, Low have also shared their nw single 'Days Like These'.
Opening with choral harmonies tinged in gospel influences, it then moves through spider-like guitar lines into a vein of distortion.
Low's long-time friend Karlos Rene Ayala directs the video, which is a beautiful accompaniment to their empathetic music.
Tune in now.
Catch Low at the following shows:
April
25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall
26 Dublin Vicar Street
27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral
28 Brighton St. George's Church
29 London St. John at Hackney Church
30 Bristol Trinity
Photo Credit: Nathan Keay
- - -