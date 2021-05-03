LoveRecordStores Campaign To Return In 2021

The #loverecordstores campaign of 2020 was a lifeline for UK record retailers in a year of difficult and limited trade. Helping raise over £1 million in sales , the campaign organisers have today announced plans for another event taking place on September 4th.

With support from The Association of Independent Music (AIM), Love Record Stores 2021 is set to bring the record-loving community back together. Organised for early September to avoid any potential lockdown-disruption, Love Record Stores 2021 will enable fans to once again venture into their favourite record stores. Set to feature in-store performances, DJ sets and a range of live music, Love Record Stores 2021 will be a long overdue tonic for vinyl-loving fans.

Alongside this exciting announcement, Love Record Stores have revealed their campaign Ambassador, Georgia. A multi-disciplinary musician, ex record store employee and Mercury Music Prize nominee - Georgia is the perfect representative for such a cause.

With a wide array of record labels already confirmed to join in, Love Record Stores 2021 is set to be a well-deserved reunion for the whole music community.

Love Record Stores returns on September 4th.

Words: Amelia Lloyd

