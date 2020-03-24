Lovelle's Future Soul Stance Turns 'Beggin' Into A Sensation

Lovelle feels no reason to apologise for who she is.

After all, why should she? Bold of voice and uncompromising of vision, her soulful stance is pushing hard into the future.

Working with producer Maths Time Joy and songwriter J Warner, her new single takes Lovelle to a fresh level.

Set to appear on her forthcoming EP, 'Beggin' is a crisp piece of electronic soul driven by that indefatigable vocal.

Condensing her influences - both sonic and personal - into one track, 'Beggin' is an all-too-relatable mission statement.

Tune in now.

