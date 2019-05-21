Love Sept. Hit Back With Untamed Single 'FOCUS'

London rap crew Love Sept. have shared their new single 'FOCUS'.

Still in their teens, the unruly collective was formed by four MCs, four rap artists bursting with talent.

Attracting like minds, Love Sept. evolved into a loose-knit creative universe, releasing some cutting edge singles.

Gaining serious heat, the crew gained some cut back on social media, something they aim to address on their new single.

A bold, unruly rap missile, 'FOCUS' benefits from some outstanding production from goodbyechase, adding a maximalist soundsystem bent to their rhymes.

Reinventing the rules on a sentence-by-sentence basis, it matches the punk ethos of early Odd Future while remaining resolutely London-centric.

“As we were coming up, a lot of people were trying to create drama with us,” says KXZARI, who wrote the main hook, “but we weren’t focused on that, we were just putting all our energy and how we felt into the music..."

"We also wanted to make a bop, something that was different to Fright Night.”

Tune in now.

Love Sept. will release debut mixtape 'VAULT' in September.

