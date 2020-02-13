Love As Laughter's Sam Jayne Has Died

Sam Jayne - frontman of Love As Laughter - has died at the age of 46.

The musician was a co-founder of influential post-hardcore group Lync, who released their sole album in 1994.

Briefly a member of Modest Mouse, Sam Jayne formed Love As Laughter in the mid 90s, self-releasing before working with K Records and Sub Pop.

Love As Laughter's time closed in 2008 with the studio album 'Holy', before one off singles followed in 2012 and 2015.

Reported missing on December 12th, news of Sam Jayne's death was confirmed a few hours ago.

Band mate Zeke Howard wrote online: “Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure. Please respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Tributes are coming in, with Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold writing: “Rest in Peace, Sam. You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love. You were Sam fucking Jayne. Fuck.”

Pitchfork have communicated with a spokesperson for NYPD, who told them that Jayne was found in his car, and that initial signs showed no “signs of criminality.”

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

