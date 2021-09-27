Louis Theroux Makes New Documentary On US Rap

Louis Theroux has crafted a new documentary on US rap.

The incoming programme is part of a wider BBC series, in which the documentary maker explores outsider voices in the United States.

Titled Forbidden America it will investigate “the impact of the internet and social media on some of the most controversial corners of American entertainment”.

A series of three hour-long films, Forbidden America looks at the porn industry, Far Right groups, and new voices in US rap.

Set to air through the BBC, Louis Theroux comments in a press note: “The world has gone through massive changes in the last few years, in particular from the effects of social media. This new series looks at the way those changes have affected people in America who are in different ways involved in dangerous, extreme, or morally questionable lifestyles.”

“Far-right groups that have found new influence through gaming and streaming services. Porn performers who have seen power shift to them as they’ve embraced creator-controlled apps and called out alleged predators in the industry. And in the rap world young men with big dreams caught up in feuds and high-risk behaviour in the click-driven world of social media.”

Louis Theroux is a long-time hip-hop fan, but suffered pushback for his comments on the death of XXXtentacion.

Forbidden America has yet to receive a premiere date.