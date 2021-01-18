Lou Hayter Up-Ends Steely Dan's 'Time Out Of Mind'

Lou Haytor has shared her take on Steely Dan's 'Time Out Of Mind'.

The London based polymath has just completed work on her debut solo album, which lands later this year.

Out in May via Skint, 'Private Sunshine' is a burst of 80s leaning synth energy, with the other-worldly feel providing a meeting point between house and Francophone pop.

Deciding to lead her solo album with a cover, Lou Haytor injects Steely Dan's 'Time Out Of Mind' with some scintillating energy.

She comments...

Steely Dan are my favourite band. So I approached this cover with my utmost respect and tried to be reverent. I chose a bit more of a deep cut from their album 'Gaucho'. My friend Jeff Wooton who plays with Gorillaz very kindly added this mega guitar solo on the record, he nailed it in one take which was amazing to watch. I hope it has the same happy sunshine sound that Steely Dan brings to me when I listen to them.

A deft, ethereal treatment, you can check out 'Time Out Of Mind' below.

Tracklisting:

Cherry On Top

Telephone

My Baby Just Cares For Me

Time Out Of Mind

Cold Feet

Private Sunshine

You Again

Still Dreaming

This City

Pinball

