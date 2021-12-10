Lotic's 'Always You' Is Engaged With Perpetual Motion

Lotic has shared her powerful new track 'Always You'.

The electronic musician - real name J’Kerian Morgan - took two years to formulate her next step, with new album 'Water' set to land on October 29th.

Due to be released through Houndstooth, the project has been teased with two remarkable tracks, with 'Emergency' and 'Come Unto Me' making a deep impression.

'Always You' builds on this, a track in perpetual motion that shape-shifts and evolves at every turn.

A bold, colourful piece of world-building, 'Always You' never returns to the same place choosing instead to grapple with the unknown.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex de Brabant

- - -