Lotic Shares New Single 'Burn A Print'

Berlin based artist Lotic has shared new single 'Burn A Print'.

Her 2018 debut album 'Power' was a real Clash favourite, ushered out into the world view Tri-Angle Records.

With the label now shuttered, Lotic has joined the Houndstooth family for her next statement.

New single 'Burn A Print' leads the way, with the twisting, turning production tearing down old boundaries to sketch out fresh ground for exploration.

It feels like a real statement, one that builds on the work done on 'Power' while severing her links with the past.

Lotic says the single aims “to burn your print into this Earth because when you go, you need to remind the future bitches that you was here.”

